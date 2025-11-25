Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar hinted at double standards while discussing the first Ashes Test between England and Australia which ended in under two days. 32 wickets fell in the first two days of the match as Australia registered an eight-wicket win. Gavaskar pointed out that no many people have spoken about the pitch following the match - a sharp contrast to the criticism that the Eden Gardens pitch received for assisting spinners during the first Test between India and South Africa. The legendary cricketer even claimed that the Perth pitch had 'more grass on it than usual'..

“The Perth Test match has ended in less than two days with 32 wickets having fallen, including 19 on the first day, but as yet there's not a word of criticism about the pitch there. Last year too, 17 wickets fell on Day One at Perth between India and Australia, and I can't recall a critical word about the pitch, which had more grass on it than usual," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Gavaskar further said that the criticism is not that much when a pitch assists the pacers but in case of subcontinent pitches that are more favourable for the spinners, the curators generally come under a lot of fire.

“The same was in Sydney where 15 wickets fell on Day One. The argument, as enumerated by the curator in Perth last year, was ‘this is Perth, Australia, and you will get bounce'. Fine, but then when the pitch affords turn, why can't it be accepted that this is India, and there will be turn? If you complain about the bounce, then the counter argument is you can't play fast bowling. Why is there never a counter argument that you can't play spin bowling when the pitch affords turn in India?" Gavaskar said.

“Is it the old syndrome of mistakes being made by their umpires being called human error, while those errors made by subcontinent umpires were cheating? So similarly, is it that the curators there have no agenda, but those in India do? It's good to see some of our recently retired cricketers asking questions about 19 wickets falling in a day. So guys, it's time to stop pointing fingers at Indian cricket as there are three of the same hand pointing back at you," he added.