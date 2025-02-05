Legendary former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni was a trailblazer in many sense. The former Indian cricket team captain showed the way to many Tier-2, Tier-3 city cricketers that if one has the will, even making it to the Indian cricket team is possible. After MS Dhoni burst on to the scenes in early 2000s, many players from the smaller cities made their way into the Indian cricket team. The trend further increased after the Indian Premier League (IPL) started.

Recently, Dhoni had a powerful message for those coming small towns.

"Small-town dreams can conquer the world — success is not dependent on a pin code anymore. If a boy from Ranchi can achieve it, then with the right guidance, dedication, and mind-set, anyone can," MS Dhoni said at a student convention.

Addressing a student's question on dealing with pressure, while emphasising the importance of preparation over results and the process over the outcome. Dhoni said, "Focus on the preparation that happens behind the scenes; this is what leads to composure on the big stage and the results that follow. Live in the present and enjoy every moment — I never thought about playing for India; I only focused on giving my best in every match I played while growing up."

Speaking about mental resilience and the lessons sports teach, Dhoni stressed, "Success and failure are part of life. The key is to learn from failures and keep moving forward. Respect for leaders, embracing challenges, and hard work are irreplaceable values that define success," said Dhoni while speaking at ALLEN Career Institute's nationwide student summit, 'Sangam'.

Former India captain Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2019, is still active as a cricketer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). During a recent interaction, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla said MS Dhoni 'can become a good politician'. However, he suggested that if Dhoni wants to enter politics, the decision should be totally up to the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

"I feel Dhoni can become a politician. It is up to him, if he will become a politician or not. Sourav, I always felt he would enter Bengal politics. Dhoni can also be good in politics. He will win easily, he is popular. I don't know if he will enter politics, it is purely in his hands. I asked him once that I heard that he was going to contest for Lok Sabha seat, he said 'No, no, no'," Shukla told Ranveer Allahbadia on the latter's YouTube channel.