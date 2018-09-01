Subramaniam Badrinath Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Former India and Tamil Nadu batsman Subramaniam Badrinath on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at a press conference held at the the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) headquarters. "This has certainly not been an easy decision to be honest. I've been pondering over it. I've mentioned it to (CSK CEO) Kasi Viswanathan," IANS quoted Badrinath told reporters, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"Somehow my hand didn't go into penning the letter over the last year. I don't know why. But having turned 38 on Thursday, I decided it was about the right time," Badrinath added.

With 7,850 runs under his belt, Badrinath finished as the sixth-highest scorer in the Ranji Trophy. His career-best being the 250 that he scored against Mumbai in 2009. The 38-year-old batsman scored 10,245 first-class runs from 145 games, including 32 centuries.

During his career, Badrinath represented India in all three formats of the game -- two Tests, seven ODIs and a solitary T20I in 2010 and 2011.

In the two Tests, he scored 63 runs, highest being 56. In the ODIs, he scored 79 runs, highest being 27 not out. He scored 43 in the solitary T20I that he played.

In 142 T20s, Badrinath scored 2300 runs, highest being 71 not out, including 13 half-centuries.

Badrinath played his last Test against South Africa in 2010 and his last ODI against West Indies in 2011.

Badrinath was also a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad that won back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) titles in 2010 and 2011. Badrinath played 114 matches for CSK between 2008 and 2013, where he scored 1667 runs.

Badrinath's best performance for CSK came in 2011, where he scored 396 runs in 13 innings, including five half-centuries.