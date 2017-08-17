 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Stuart MacGill Declines Bangladesh Spin Coaching Job

Updated: 17 August 2017 17:35 IST

Bangladesh have been without a spin bowling coach since the BCB sacked Sri Lankan Ruwan Kalpage, who failed to report for duty following a deadly Islamist extremist attack at a posh Dhaka cafe in July last year.

Stuart MacGill Declines Bangladesh Spin Coaching Job
Bangladesh had Stuart MacGill a short-term deal for three months. © AFP

Former Australian leg-spinner Stuart MacGill has turned down a Bangladesh offer to join the side ahead of two-Test series against his home country, a senior cricket official said on Thursday. Bangladesh were hoping to get some inside knowledge from MacGill, who took 208 wickets in 44 Tests for Australia, before the crucial home series against Steven Smith's team beginning later this month. MacGill was expected to join another Australian, Mark O'Neill, on the Bangladesh backroom staff for the tour by the world number four-ranked nation.

"You know that our president (Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan) already cleared it that Stuart MacGill was our first choice as spin bowling coach," BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

"(But) for some of his personal reasons he cannot join the team at the moment," Chowdhury told reporters at a press briefing in Dhaka.

"We will now go for our second or third option. We hope within a day or two we will be able to tell something about this," he said.

Bangladesh have been without a spin bowling coach since the BCB sacked Sri Lankan Ruwan Kalpage, who failed to report for duty following a deadly Islamist extremist attack at a posh Dhaka cafe in July last year.

Bangladesh, who offered MacGill a short-term deal for three months, were looking to build on a year in which they recorded their maiden Test wins over England and Sri Lanka before reaching the Champions Trophy semi-final in June.

Australia are due to arrive in the Bangladeshi capital on Friday for their first Test series in the South Asian nation since 2006.

The first Test against Australia is at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from August 27. The second starts in Chittagong on September 4.

Australia were to play two Tests in Bangladesh in October 2015 but the tour was cancelled after a wave of attacks by Islamist extremists in the Muslim-majority nation.

Topics : Bangladesh Stuart MacGill Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Stuart MacGill has played 44 Test for Australia
  • Stuart MacGill has taken 208 wickets
  • Bangladesh had offered Stuart MacGill a short-term deal for three months
Related Articles
Stuart MacGill Sues Cricket Australia for $2.6 Million
Stuart MacGill Sues Cricket Australia for $2.6 Million
India in Australia: Karn Sharma Has Justified his Selection, Says Stuart MacGill
India in Australia: Karn Sharma Has Justified his Selection, Says Stuart MacGill
Stuart MacGill Splits With Actor Wife Rachel Friend
Stuart MacGill Splits With Actor Wife Rachel Friend
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.