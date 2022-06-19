Former Australia spinner Stuart MacGill was involved in an incident last year where he was allegedly kidnapped. However, the alleged kidnappers -- two brothers -- have claimed that Macgill came to them willingly and was involved in the drug trade. As per Fox Sports, the brothers named Richard and Fredrick Schaaf alleged in court that MacGill had gone to the abandoned southwestern Sydney property willingly.

The police had previously said that MacGill was purely a victim and was not involved in any criminal activity.

The pair earlier this year pleaded not guilty to charges of detain in company and with the matter expected to go to a trial mid-next year, as per the report in foxsport.com.au.

Now, MacGill has broken his silence on the matter, and opened up about the experience.

"Unfortunately, that's the biggest problem for me because I have sort of feel like it has pretty much put a hold on everything for me. It is an ongoing police investigation; the investigation is pretty much done but the trial part will come up. It was not something you'd even like to happen to your worst enemy. Later in the day, it was getting quite dark, I was bundled into a car by three blokes. I didn't want to get into the car, I said to them twice, ‘I'm not getting in the car,' but then it became obvious that they were armed, and they said, ‘We know you're not involved, we just want to have a chat,' then they put me in the car and I was in the car for an hour and a half," MacGill told Adam Gilchrist on SEN WA Breakfast Podcast.

"I am from Perth originally so still I am not familiar with large parts of Sydney. It was the longest hour and a half of my life. I didn't know where we were, I didn't know where we were going and I was scared. From that point, they stripped me naked, beat me up, threatened me, and then just dumped me. That was over the course of maybe three hours out in the middle of nowhere in a little shed. I was scared, humiliated, I really did not know what was going to happen. They dropped me in Belmore, I did not know where I was, to be honest, I was just very lucky as I found a very helpful cab driver and he offered me to eat with his family. He was a very nice fellow," he added.

MacGill represented Australia between 1998 and 2008 and he went on to take 208 wickets in 44 Test matches.