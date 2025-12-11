Eight years of love, partnership, and tiny moments that feel larger than sport - that's the story of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. And on December 11, 2025, as the two celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to gift fans a throwback that was impossible not to smile at. The franchise posted a short, emotional video on Instagram - a montage centred around their win moment from June 3 this year - the night RCB finally ended their wait for an IPL title. As the fireworks lit up the skies over the Narendra Modi Stadium, Anushka rushed to Virat, threw her arms around him, and held on like she never wanted to let go.

"Anniversary special, featuring Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ishq hai," RCB captioned the clip. The video shows Anushka's eyes welling up as she plants a gentle kiss on Virat's cheek, one hand on his back, steady and proud. Virat, who was visibly emotional, sunk into the moment - the pressure of a season giving way to the comfort of the one person who has been there through every high and low. Anushka seems to whisper, "So proud of you."

A love story that never loses its glow

Virat and Anushka - or "Virushka," as fans lovingly call them - tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. It was intimate, pastel, and instantly iconic. Four years later, they announced they were expecting their first child, and in 2021, baby Vamika arrived, completing their world.

What has always stood out about this couple is how effortlessly they support and empower each other while handling two of the most high-pressure careers in the country. Earlier this year, in a chat with Dinesh Karthik for Sky Sports Cricket, Kohli spoke about how naturally he blended into Anushka's family.

"The acceptance from day one was so beautiful," he shared. "I never felt out of place." He even revealed that he and his father-in-law, Ajay Kumar Sharma - a former Army officer - are "like friends."

Eight years in, still everyone's favourite couple

For young fans, especially those who grew up watching Kohli rewrite batting records and Anushka light up the screen, Virushka represents something special - a love story where success is celebrated together, heartbreak is carried together, and joy is multiplied because the other person is right there.

RCB's anniversary post wasn't just a tribute. It was a reminder that behind the records, the trophies, the red jerseys, and the stadium roars, there's a couple whose biggest win is each other.