Yuzvendra Chahal has been quite successful for India in white-ball cricket over the years and he is also the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Since making his debut in 2016, Chahal played 72 ODI matches and taken 121 wickets while he took 91 wickets in 75 T20Is. However, the leg-spinner has not played a single Test match till now with India opting for Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav in the recent past.

However, in an interaction with Crictracker, Chahal said that he still hopes to play red-ball cricket for India.

"Every cricketer has a dream of representing his/her team on the international platform. And they reach the pinnacle when they wear whites and play red-ball cricket. I have a similar dream too. I have achieved a lot in white-ball cricket, but red-ball is still on my checklist. I still have the dream of getting the tag of ‘Test cricketer' next to my name. I try to give my best in domestic and Ranji games so as to fulfill this dream of mine, and I hope to get the opportunity of representing the Indian Test team soon," Chahal said.

Chahal has also not played a match for India in the T20 World Cup and that also remains a major goal for the experienced spinner.

"That's fine, you know. Some things are not in your hands, so I don't ponder much upon that. My focus is on giving my best and performing well till the time I'm playing the game. Be it any match, my aim is to give my 100%. Selection is something that is not in our hands. Whether you're playing or not, once you wear the blue jersey and be a part of the squad, it always gives you a sense of confidence. At least you're there, and have to be ready for whatever is coming next," said Chahal.

