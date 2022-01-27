Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh was known for his intense and serious demeanor during his playing days. Whether captaining Australia to the 1999 ICC World Cup title, or while leading one of the most successful Test teams ever in the history of the sport, the senior Waugh seldom let emotions get the better of him. He was also known for his toughness as a batter and never gave an inch to the opposition while on the pitch. Cricket followers will remember his famous showdown with West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose from the historic series between the two teams in 1995.

Waugh, who retired from the sport in 2004, was on Thursday spotted at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, watching the action in the Australian Open 2022. As the TV cameras focussed on Waugh, the unsuspecting former cricketer was seen enjoying an ice cream. Even while eating the ice cream, Waugh had an extremely serious expression on his face.

Twitter users have since been posting some hilarious comments on the incident. Here are a few of them.

Steve Waugh given the George Constanza treatment… spotted eating an ice cream at the #AusOpen @wwos #AusOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/8hD86klzZh — Anthony Clark (@AnthonyClarkAU) January 27, 2022

Let poor Steve Waugh eat his ice cream in peace. Show some respect 😀🤣 #AusOpen — Dave 🤘🏻 (@KISSMyArt72) January 27, 2022

Steve Waugh eating an ice cream at the tennis was the gift we all needed this year #AusOpen — liam whiteley (@liamwhiteley) January 27, 2022

Steve Waugh spent several minutes mentally disintegrating that ice cream before devouring it #AusOpen — Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) January 27, 2022

Even eating an ice cream, Steve Waugh looks intense. — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) January 27, 2022