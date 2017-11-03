 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Steve Smith Terms Claims Of Favouritism In Team Selection As 'Absolute Garbage'

Updated: 03 November 2017 13:40 IST

Steve Smith strongly refuted claims of too much influence in national team selection.

Steve Smith Terms Claims Of Favouritism In Team Selection As 'Absolute Garbage'
Steve Smith dismissed talk of "picking my mates". © AFP

Steve Smith fired back at critics who claim that he has too much say in selection of teams in Australia. The Australian captain dismissed talk of "picking my mates" and called it "absolute garbage". Smith came under heavy scrutiny after veteran batsman Ed Cowan was dropped in favour of Daniel Hughes in New South Wales' opening Sheffield Shield game. The call to elevate Hughes raised eyebrows and questions were asked over Smith's influence with national team selection but the Australia skipper strongly refuted such claims.

"I'm not a selector, but I certainly speak to the selectors a lot and express my views," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"All this rubbish about me picking my mates, it's absolute garbage. I certainly don't agree with that."

"People can say what they like," he said. "I'll read it, but it doesn't bother me. I'll just get on with it."

The likes of former Test pacer Rodney Hogg, former Tasmania paceman Brett Geeves and former Victoria wicketkeeper Darren Berry alleged that the Australian captain was getting his way after his "mate" Nic Maddinson was picked in the New South Wales squad.

"Smith shouldn't be a selector," Hogg told SEN. "We saw Maddinson get selected, (he's) a mate, he's one of Steve Smith's mates. You can't pick bloody mates.

"I think the captain's getting his own way."

Smith shot back at his critics, saying, "People can say what they like," he said. "I'll read it, but it doesn't bother me. I'll just get on with it."

Topics : Australia Steven Peter Devereux Smith Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Steve Smith rubbishes claims of favouritism
  • Smith labels claims as 'absolute garbage'
  • Smith alleged that Smith was getting his way in team selection
Related Articles
Ashes 2017: Australia Captain Steve Smith Out To Re-Open England's 'Scars'
Ashes 2017: Australia Captain Steve Smith Out To Re-Open England's 'Scars'
Joe Root Says England Ready For Australia Sledging War
Joe Root Says England Ready For Australia Sledging War
'Rubbish', Steve Smith's Take On Virat Kohli's DRS Claims In Bengaluru Test
'Rubbish', Steve Smith's Take On Virat Kohli's DRS Claims In Bengaluru Test
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 02 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.