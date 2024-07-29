In a spectacular display of power hitting and strategic bowling, Washington Freedom etched their name on the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 trophy with a massive 96-run victory over the San Francisco Unicorns in the championship final at Grand Prairie Stadium. Led by a stellar performance from Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, Freedom set an imposing target of 208, which proved too steep for the Unicorns to chase in the match on Sunday. In need of a strong start, the Unicorns were immediately on the back foot.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (3) was dismissed early in the third over, and Marco Jansen (3/28) struck a crucial blow by removing Finn Allen (13), who scored a century in the qualifier. With the score at 30/3, the Unicorns were in deep trouble.

The middle-order collapse continued as Sherfane Rutherford (4) and Josh Inglis (18) fell early, extinguishing any hopes of a miraculous chase. Andrew Tye, who was brought in for the final, picked up two pivotal wickets, further tightening the noose around the Unicorns. Rachin Ravindra then cleaned out the tail with an impressive spell, ending with figures of 3/23.

Earlier in the ultimate match of the tournament, the team from Washington lost Head (9) early. Then, Steve Smith (88 in 52 balls, with seven fours and six sixes) took centre stage, anchoring the innings with a masterful knock.

He found support in Andries Gous (21 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six), who added a steadying partnership before both Gous and Rachin Ravindra (11) fell without significant contributions. Undeterred, Smith unleashed a barrage of strokes, finding the boundary with ease.

Glenn Maxwell (40 in 22 balls, with a four and four sixes) joined Smith and the duo took the game away from the Unicorns with their aggressive batting. A memorable over saw Drysdale concede 28 runs as both Smith and Maxwell went berserk, setting the stage for a massive total.

Smith's departure, followed shortly by Maxwell's, brought Mukhtar Ahmed (19*) to the crease, who contributed a quick cameo with a couple of big hits, pushing the total past the 200-mark. The Freedom ended their innings at 208, a record total for a final.

Brief Scores: Washington Freedom (Steve Smith 88, Glenn Maxwell 40, Pat Cummins 2/35) beat San Francisco Unicorns (Carmi Le Roux 20, Josh Inglis 18, Marco Jansen 3/28) by 96 runs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)