Australia's talismanic batter Steve Smith has come out in defence of batting coach Michael Di Venuto following backlash from former Test wicketkeeper Ian Healy, who claimed the Baggy Greens top-order has "regressed" in recent years during his "friend's" reign. Smith linked up with the Australian team ahead of the second Test against the West Indies in Grenada after missing out on the series opener due to a compound dislocation to his small finger he sustained in the World Test Championship final at Lord's.

In the opening Test, Kensington Oval's strip, which played all sorts of tricks on the batters, Australia missed Smith's presence in the middle order. The WTC 2025 finalists were dwindling at 22/3 in the first innings and 65/4 in the second.

"Australian cricket's batting head coach and every state batting coach [should be under pressure] because there's not enough runs being scored around the nation," Healy said on SEN Radio, as quoted from the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Michael Di Venuto - a friend of mine who is a good coach and a good man - has held the job since mid-2021. In this time, our national team batting has regressed in performance at Test level. That's all that's important to me, the performance. I don't care how you do it or what will make it easier for you - just get it done," he added.

Smith refuted Healy's remark about Di Venuto and feels the batting coach has done a "wonderful" job since taking over the position in 2021. For Smith it isn't Di Venuto who goes out on the field to bat, it is up to the players to deliver on the pitch.

"Any criticism of 'Diva', [I am] completely against it. He works as hard as anyone. He knows batting inside out. He's seen cricket all around the world. He's done a wonderful job for a long time now, and the boys are really enjoying working with him," Smith said, as quoted from the Sydney Morning Herald.

"He's not the one out there actually doing the batting. Guys have to be able to figure it out themselves in the middle, and sometimes you can't have someone holding your hand out there," he added.

After cruising to an emphatic 159-run triumph with consummate ease in the opening Test to go 1-0 ahead, Australia will look to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series with the second contest set to kick off on Thursday.

