Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to clash in Match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled for Saturday and will start at 07:30 PM IST. This encounter promises to be a thrilling showdown as both teams aim to bolster their standings in the league. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter this match with a mixed bag of results. They have played 13 matches so far and are positioned sixth on the points table with 12 points.

Win/Loss Record

RCB has played 90 matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning 42 and losing 43, with four matches ending in no result. Conversely, CSK has a strong record at this venue, winning six out of their 11 matches and losing four.

Average Score

The average score for RCB in T20 matches at this stadium is 166 runs. On the other hand, CSK averages slightly higher, with 171 runs per match.

Highest Score

RCB's highest score at this ground is an impressive 263/5 in 20 overs, achieved against Pune Warriors India in 2013, resulting in a 130-run victory.

CSK's highest score here is 242/6 in 20 overs, set against the Dolphins in 2014, securing a 54-run win.

Lowest Score

The lowest score recorded by RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is 82/10, which occurred against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. KKR won that match by a massive 140 runs.

Head-to-Head

RCB and CSK have faced each other 11 times at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB have won four of these encounters, while CSK has emerged victorious in six matches. One game ended with no result.

Highest Score

The highest score in an RCB vs CSK match at this venue is 226/6 by CSK in 2023.