India's star batter KL Rahul, who is currently on the sidelines with a thigh injury that he sustained while playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) on Tuesday hinted his return as he posted a picture where he can be seen resting after a training session. After a successful operation on May 9 in England, Rahul reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to begin his recovery. India star has hinted that he is getting close to being fully healthy, much to the pleasure of his supporters.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Rahul posted a picture where he can be seen resting after a training session. He captioned the post with: “Starting to feel like me again.”

The batter is recovering from an injury sustained during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and is not part of the Indian team.

KL Rahul made a solid contribution in World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle for India. In 11 matches, he scored 636 runs at an average of 30.28. He scored two centuries and two fifties in 21 innings, with best score of 129.

Advertisement

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain sustained an injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched it at his thigh and then limped off the field.