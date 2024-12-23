Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has returned to Sri Lanka for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 5 in Wellington. Sri Lanka will travel to New Zealand for three T20Is and as many ODIs before moving to Australia for the two-Test series in late January. Hasaranga returns to the ODI squad after missing the previous series against Afghanistan in November due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Dunith Wellalage, who was dropped from the T20I squad for this tour, retains his spot in the 50-over format.

The team has made four changes to the squad from last month, leaving out Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Dishan Madushanka. Notably, Perera, who made his ODI comeback during the New Zealand series after the 2023 World Cup, did not get a chance to play. Hemantha, who replaced Hasaranga in the previous series, has also been excluded.

In addition to Hasaranga, Sri Lanka has included batter Nuwanidu Fernando, who debuted against India in 2023 and has played five ODIs, and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, returning after last featuring in March against Bangladesh. The squad also sees the addition of uncapped medium-pacer Eshan Malinga for the 50-over matches.

Sri Lanka squad for ODI series: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Kumara, Eshan Malinga

