The Sri Lankan cricket board has urged its players, currently in Pakistan for an ODI series, to continue with the tour, after some members of the team raised security concerns, following the Islamabad bomb blast on Wednesday that claimed 12 lives. It was earlier reported that at least eight members of the team, currently participating in the three-match ODI series, decided to return home on Thursday, hours ahead of the second game in Rawalpindi.

The close geographic proximity of the twin cities, Rawalpindi-where the matches are being played-and Islamabad-where the suicide bombing occurred-was reportedly the key factor driving the players' concerns.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns. Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party. In this context, SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled," the board said in a statement.

If the players still decide to return home, despite the directives, the board could take strict actions against them. Also, replacements will be named for the departing players.

"However, should any player or member of the touring party decide to return to Sri Lanka despite the directive issued by SLC to continue with the tour, Sri Lanka Cricket will immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption. If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC's directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review," the statement added.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a T20I tri-series, involving Zimbabwe, following the conclusion of the ODI series. The matches will be played from November 17-29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan, is working closely to ensure safety and security of all 3 teams.