Zimbabwe will face Sri Lanka in their next T20I Tri-Series match on Tuesday, 25th November, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This is a crucial encounter for both teams, as Pakistan has already secured a place in the final. For Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, this match represents a golden opportunity to claim the remaining spot. So far, Zimbabwe has played three games, winning only one, while Sri Lanka is yet to register a victory. Earlier on Sunday, 23rd november, the host side Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe in the 4th T20I match of the ongoing series by 69 runs, posting 195/5 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 126. That dominant performance sealed Pakistan's place in the final of the tri-series.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will take place on Tuesday, November 25.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match be held?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match start?

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20I Tri-Series match will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

