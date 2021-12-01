West Indies are looking to consolidate on Day 3 after dominating proceedings on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. West Indies were 69/1 at stumps on Tuesday after bowling Sri Lanka out for 204 in their first innings. Opting to bat first after winning the toss on Monday, Sri Lanka got off to a good start on a rain-affected Day 1. Opener Pathum Nissanka scored 73 and was well supported by his fellow opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who scored 42. However, after Karunaratne was dismissed with Sri Lanka's score at 106, the hosts continued to keep losing wickets. Veerasammy Permaul was the pick of the West Indies bowlers as he picked five wickets. Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)