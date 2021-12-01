Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score
West Indies are looking to consolidate on Day 3 after dominatingproceedings on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
West Indies are looking to consolidate on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka.© AFP
West Indies are looking to consolidate on Day 3 after dominating proceedings on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. West Indies were 69/1 at stumps on Tuesday after bowling Sri Lanka out for 204 in their first innings. Opting to bat first after winning the toss on Monday, Sri Lanka got off to a good start on a rain-affected Day 1. Opener Pathum Nissanka scored 73 and was well supported by his fellow opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who scored 42. However, after Karunaratne was dismissed with Sri Lanka's score at 106, the hosts continued to keep losing wickets. Veerasammy Permaul was the pick of the West Indies bowlers as he picked five wickets. Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2021, Nov 29, 2021
Day 3 | Post Lunch Session
SL
204
WI
181/4 (82.0)
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.21
Batsman
Shai Hope
14* (80)
Kyle Mayers
0 (6)
Bowler
Ramesh Mendis
43/2 (24)
Praveen Jayawickrama
33/1 (19)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IND vs NZ 2021, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
SL vs WI, 2nd Test live cricket score
Just short of the fielder!
Kyle Mayers walks out now.
OUT! TAKEN! Ramesh Mendis strikes yet again and Sri Lanka lose their fourth wicket now! The ploy of attacking the pads has worked for Mendis and the Lankans are delighted! Flatter ball, around leg, and spinning in late. Chase looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the inner half of the blade towards leg slip where Pathum Nissanka takes a sharp catch.
Floated, around middle and spinning in sharply. Roston Chase misses his flick and gets hit high on his pad.
Tossed up, around off. Roston Chase blocks it out.
Flatter ball, around off. Roston Chase stays back and punches it to mid on.
Flatter ball, turning down leg. Shai Hope nudges it to the leg side for an easy single.
Second new ball taken! Sri Lanka had the option to take the new cherry straightaway and they go for it. Ramesh Mendis will have a go with it first up...
Overpitched ball, around off. Roston Chase digs it out towards mid off.
Drinks! Another good session of play for West Indies as they have only managed to lose one wicket, although their scoring rate has been slightly slow. The Lankan spinners are getting the ball to spin and will want to make use of the same to scalp a few wickets before Tea.
Fuller in length, around off. Roston Chase lunges forward to block this one.
Tossed up, around off. Roston Chase presses forward and defends it to cover-point.
Loopy ball, outside off. Roston Chase drives hard but straight to the cover fielder.
Floated, on a length, around off. Roston Chase keeps it out.
Tossed up, around off. Roston Chase blocks it out.
Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
Misfield and a run! On middle, fuller again, Roston Chase pushes this to covers, where the fielder only half-stops this, which allows the batters to take the run.
On middle, hit to covers.
Another halt in play as Oshada Fernando has been struck on his helmet yet again! Out comes the physio to check on him.
The length is consistently fuller, outside off, Roston Chase punches this, but only manages to hit the silly point fielder. Oshada Fernando was the man present there.