Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day2, Live Updates:Pakistan will resume the Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka from 145/2 at Colombo. Currently,Abdullah Shafique (74*) and Babar Azam (8*) are standing unbeaten at the crease with the visitors trailing by 21 runs. Earlier in the day, Abrar Ahmed takes a four-wicket haul as Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 166 on Day 1 of the second Test. Apart from Abrar, Naseem Shah took three wickets while Shaheen Afridi scalped one. For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva scored 57 runs. (Live Scorecard)

Sri Lanka Playing XI:Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed