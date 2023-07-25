Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score Updates: Pakistan Look To Maintain Dominance Over Sri Lanka
SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 2, Live: Pakistan will resume the Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka from 145/2 at Colombo.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day2, Live Updates:Pakistan will resume the Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka from 145/2 at Colombo. Currently,Abdullah Shafique (74*) and Babar Azam (8*) are standing unbeaten at the crease with the visitors trailing by 21 runs. Earlier in the day, Abrar Ahmed takes a four-wicket haul as Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 166 on Day 1 of the second Test. Apart from Abrar, Naseem Shah took three wickets while Shaheen Afridi scalped one. For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva scored 57 runs. (Live Scorecard)
Sri Lanka Playing XI:Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
SL vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Updates
Pakistan are in the driving seat currently in this match as they bossed Day 1 against Sr Lanka. First they took no time to bundle out the hosts inside two sessions and have almost cut the deficit as they trail by just 21 runs. Shafique is well set and will hope that their skipper get some runs under his belt. For Sri Lanka, they look already behind in this match and have to bowl really well to get in front. Let’s see how it pans out. Stay tuned.
...Day 2, Session 1...
Sri Lanka needed an early wicket and Asitha Fernando provided them with the start they were after. He could've also gotten the better of Shan Masood if they would've reviewed an lbw decision which the umpire had turned down, and this could've helped them to shift the momentum on their side, but it was not to be. The bowlers were made to toil since then, and hardly put the batters under pressure. Eventually, Asitha Fernando picked his second wicket, by getting rid of one of the set-batter, who was left of the hook early on. Still, the Sri Lankan bowlers have their task cut out, and would hope to make a sharp comeback in the first session of Day 2. So, will Pakistan continue their domination? Or will Sri Lanka be able to make early inroads in this game? We shall find out together. The first ball will be at 10 am IST (4.30 am GMT), but you can join us for the build-up. Cheers!
Undoubtedly, it has been Pakistan's day. They were on the money from the get go. After a delayed start to the match due to rain early on, the dark clouds did not interrupt the game even once, and all-in-all it was a good day for cricket. Pakistan took two session to bundle out the hosts for 166 runs, and now they end the first day on a high as they only trail by 21 runs with 2 wickets in hand. Shan Masood contributed with a well-made 50, but slipped out soon after. Later, Abdullah Shafique continued his good work alongwith his skipper. Abdullah Shafique was given out right at the brink of stumps, but he smartly took a review which forced the umpires to overturn their decision. In the end, one can say that the rub of the green was certainly not with Sri Lanka on Day 1.
The umpires comes together and are a bit concerned about the BAD LIGHT. They take the reading and asks the batters to walk off. So, it looks like that will be STUMPS. The session summary reads 28.3 overs 145 runs and 2 wickets. This is contrating to Sri Lanka's performance with the blade. Despite winning the toss, it is Pakistan that are certainly ahead in the game now.
Another shorter one, on middle, Azam leaves it again. That will be STUMPS on Day 1.
Short again, on off, Babar Azam ducks again.
Short and on leg, Babar Azam ducks under it.
Who comes in now? No one does, as the review saves Abdullah Shafique and he remains out in the middle.
Lands it on middle, it turns away, Abdullah Shafique looks to block it but misses and gets a hit on his pads. A loud, loud appeal and the finger goes up. Abdullah Shafique refers. Fair delivery and Ultra Edge shows no spike. Ball tracking shows that it was going from above the bails and the onfield decision is reversed to NOT OUT!
Full and around off, Shafique leans forward and blocks it well.
Lands it outside off, Shafique looks to play at it but gets beaten.
Lands it on middle, Abdullah Shafique moves forward and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
Quicker one, on off, Abdullah Shafique blocks it back.
Touch short and on off, Babar Azam punches it to long on for one.
A length ball, angled into the pads. Azam nudges it through square leg for one.
NO BALL! Bumper, going down leg. The umpire signals a no ball this time. This is not for height, but due to the third bouncer. Only two are allowed in an over.
Finally a legal delivery, short one, on top of off. Abdullah Shafique hops and taps it to cover. They cross for a quick single.
WIDE! Another bouncer and the umpire signals another wide.
WIDE! A bumper, going down leg. Abdullah Shafique ducks under it. The umpire signals a wide this time.