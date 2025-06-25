Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1: Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be taking on Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series, starting from Wednesday in Colombo.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be taking on Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series, starting from Wednesday in Colombo. The first Test between the two teams ended in a draw in Galle. After the first match, Sri Lanka veteran Angelo Mathews retired from Test cricket. Both the teams will be putting their best foot forward in this game, in order to seal the series before switching to the ODIs. Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva is also betting on pace to do the job against Bangladesh in the second game of the two-match series. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2025, Jun 25, 2025
Day 1 | Morning Session
SL
BAN
5/1 (4.2)
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 1.15
Batsman
Shadman Islam
5 (16)
Bowler
Asitha Fernando
1/1 (2.2)
Vishwa Fernando
4/0 (2)
Bowls it on a length and outside off. Shadman Islam taps it to point.
Slants it full and gets the stumps into play. Islam hangs back to block.
BEATEN! Shadman Islam is dancing to the Lankan tunes now! Slightly short and around off, angles in and it nips away. Islam looks to defend but is beaten.
Nicely bowled! Excellent probing over! In the channel of uncertainty, length and around off, Anamul Haque gets forward to keep it out.
Good length ball, comes with an angle around off, Anamul Haque solidly defends it.
Tad fuller and around off, Anamul Haque leans across and defends it out.
Short in length and close to the off pole. Anamul Haque makes a brave leave. Kusal Mendis picks the wobble delivery around his head.
EDGED AGAIN! Asitha Fernando is making the ball move! This one lands outside off on a length and moves away. Anamul Haque looks to push but gets an outside edge just in front of the man at second slip.
DROPPED! Confusion! Asitha Fernando goes full and bowls it around off, the ball lands and seams away. Anamul Haque is drawn to play the wrong line, he flicks but gets an outside edge to the right of the keeper, Kusal Mendis dives but he could have left it for the fielder stationed for the first slip.
Vishwa Fernando serves it full and outside off, Islam leaves it alone.
Touch fuller and around the fourth stump line. Islam brings a straight bat down to block.
Angles in a length ball, around off, Islam presses forward and defends it.
Outside off, Shadman Islam leaves it alone.
Bowls in the outside off region with a hint of shape, Islam shoulders arms.
Short of a length delivery, outside off. Islam taps it to gully.
Vishwa Fernando to bowl from the other end.
Huge appeal for LBW is turned down! Asitha Fernando bowls it on a length and shaping back in on middle and leg. Anamul Haque fails to flick and gets hit on the pads. The angle was taking it down leg.
A good length delivery on middle, Anamul Haque gets behind the line and solidly blocks.
Bangladesh are underway! Asitha Fernando sticks to the fuller length region, around off, Islam pushes it to cover where the fielder dives to his right and half-stops. A single.
Slightly fuller and shaping onto the pads. Islam flicks it but to square leg.