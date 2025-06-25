Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be taking on Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series, starting from Wednesday in Colombo. The first Test between the two teams ended in a draw in Galle. After the first match, Sri Lanka veteran Angelo Mathews retired from Test cricket. Both the teams will be putting their best foot forward in this game, in order to seal the series before switching to the ODIs. Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva is also betting on pace to do the job against Bangladesh in the second game of the two-match series. (Live Scorecard)