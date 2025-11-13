Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) told the national team cricketers and support staff that a 'formal review' will take place if they leave the ongoing Pakistan tour over security concerns. Several Sri Lanka cricketers and support staff wanted to leave Pakistan, following the suicide bombing in Islamabad. However, after discussions with the Pakistan government and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, SLC instructed the players and staff to stay put and continue with the ODI series. There were slight changes made to the schedule, with the two matches taking place on November 14 and 16 instead of November 13 and 15. In an official statement, SLC accepted the fact that several players as well as staff members requested to return home but also outlined the consequences of such actions.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns. Following this development, the SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close consultation with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party," the statement said.

"...should any player or member of the touring party decide to return to Sri Lanka despite the directive issued by SLC to continue with the tour, Sri Lanka Cricket will immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption," the island nation's board insisted.

"If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC's directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review," it added

Sources in SLC added that the players are concerned because of Rawalpindi's proximity to Islamabad.

(With PTI inputs)