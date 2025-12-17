Sri Lanka have hired former Indian fielding coach R. Sridhar to do the same job for them ahead of the men's T20 World Cup starting in February, the board said Wednesday. The 55-year-old Indian will also help Sri Lanka's team for the upcoming home series against Pakistan and England, Sri Lanka Cricket said. He will be on a three-month contract, SLC said, noting that he is already familiar with the national team, having conducted a 10-day specialised fielding programme earlier this year.

In October, Sri Lanka expanded their coaching team with the induction of Julian Wood, known for his power-hitting programme, and spin specialist Rene Ferdinands.

Sri Lanka's former skipper Sanath Jayasuriya continues as head coach.

