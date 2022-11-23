Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced that they have handed a one-year suspended ban to all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne over breaching several clauses in the Player Agreement during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. Karunaratne played a crucial part in Sri Lanka's Asia Cup triumph earlier this year. SLC also said that they have imposed a suspended sentence or a fine of $5,000 against the 26-year-old. The player had pledged guilty for all charges levelled against him by SLC's Executive Committee.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform that at the disciplinary inquiry carried out by the three-member inquiry panel into the alleged violations by the nationally contracted player, Chamika Karunaratne, for breaching several clauses in the Player Agreement during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup held in Australia, Mr. Karunaratne had pledged guilty for all charges levelled against him," SLC said in a statement.

"Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Mr. Karunaratne, the Inquiry Panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career," the statement added.

"Subsequent to the said findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of Cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year."

"And further to the said suspended sentence a fine of USD 5,000/- was also imposed against Mr. Karunaratne," the statement concluded.

Karunaratne played eight matches during the T20 World Cup, bagging five wickets.

