Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is facing an estimated revenue loss of USD 20 million (Rs 188 crore) after being stripped of the hosting rights for next year's inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy tournament. The tournament, originally slated to be hosted by Sri Lanka, has been relocated to India and will take place from February 14 to 28, 2027, with matches scheduled in Mumbai and Vadodara. "There will certainly be a hosting fee paid to us. I believe it is around 2 million dollars. At the same time, the SLC would have to incur expenditure sprucing up places and getting the facilities up to scratch," Prakash Schaffter, SLC's transformation committee secretary, told reporters.

While withdrawing the event from Sri Lanka, the ICC cited ongoing government interference and the absence of an elected administration at SLC.

Last week the ICC announced its decision to move the six-nation tournament to India as Sri Lanka's current governing body revamp operation was not in line with the world governing body's rules.

The current interim committee was appointed by the country's sports minister in April this year after the resignation of the elected body of Shammi Silva.

The interim committee is working on a new constitution for the local governing body aimed at cleaning it of corruption.

The 2027 tournament is the second ICC event that Sri Lanka had lost since 2024 due to government interference.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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