South Africa's star batter Dewald Brevis was on top of his game on Saturday. He played a superb knock against Australia in the third and deciding T20I, albeit in a losing cause. The right-handed swashbuckling batter scored 53 runs off 26 balls with the help of one four and six sixes. It was a ruthless innings from the Protea batter. It also helped him break a record of Virat Kohli. Brevis is now the batter with most sixes in T20I cricket against Australia, surpassing Kohli's previous record of 12 sixes in 10 innings. The South Africa star has achieved the feat in just his third innings against Australia. Brevis' tally of T20I sixes against Australia now stands at 14.

With a narrow two-wicket victory in the game, Australia won the three-match T20I series against South Africa 2-1. The Mitch Marsh-led side won the first game by 17 runs before the Proteas fought back with a 53-run victory. The third and deciding T20I went down to the wire with Glenn Maxwell finishing the game on the penultimate ball. He was named the Player of the Match for his knock of 62 not out off just 36 balls. The right-handed batter smashed eight fours and two sixes.

Chasing 173 for victory, Australia looked in trouble at 122/6, before the big-hitting Maxwell took charge with an unbeaten 62 off 36 balls, laced with eight fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 172.22. He held his nerve to strike the winning runs off the penultimate ball of the chase and roared in delight after conjuring up a remarkable rescue act in front of a sell-out crowd watching its first-ever men's T20I.

Earlier, South Africa posted 172/7 after being asked to bat, with Dewald Brevis top-scoring with 53. South Africa made a shaky start after skipper Aiden Markram was dismissed in the very first over, but Lhuan-dre Pretorius counter-attacked with five boundaries in the Power-play before falling to Nathan Ellis for 24.

Brevis picked up from where he left off in the previous game, where he scored a blistering century -- striking the ball cleanly and clearing the ropes at will to race to a rollicking fifty.

Brevis' dismissal -- miscuing a slower ball from Ellis to long-on - proved to be the turning point in the South Africa innings. From there, Australia wrestled back control as South Africa managed just 64 runs for the loss of four wickets in the final nine overs.

(With IANS Inputs)