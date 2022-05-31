20-year-old Mondli Khumalo, a former U-19 cricketer for South Africa, has been hospitalised after he was attacked outside a pub in Friarn Street in Bridgwater on Sunday, BBC reported. A 27-year-old man was arrested in relation with the incident and was later released under investigation, the report further claimed.

Khumalo, who is on his first overseas stint as a professional cricketer, is currently in "serious condition", claimed another report in ESPNCricinfo. He was playing club cricket for North Petherton Cricket Club.

The incident happened when the team was out celebrating a victory.

Khumalo has played 4 first-class matches and 1 List A match so far.

North Petherton Cricket Club said in a statement: "All at North Petherton Cricket Club are in shock at the incident in Bridgwater that has led to our much-loved overseas player Mondli Khumalo being hospitalised in Southmead Hospital in Bristol this morning.

"We extend our heartfelt support to Mondli for a full and speedy recovery. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues in South Africa.

"Our thanks to those that helped Mondli, especially the health service staff on scene and at hospital."