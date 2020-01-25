 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ben Stokes Fined, Given Demerit Point For Using "Audible Obscenity"

Updated: 25 January 2020 20:31 IST

South Africa vs England: Ben Stokes had an angry exchange with a spectator after being dismissed during the first day's play and his words were captured on television.

Ben Stokes Fined, Given Demerit Point For Using "Audible Obscenity"
Ben Stokes apologised for his reaction to the spectator. © Twitter

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for swearing at a spectator during the fourth Test against South Africa on Friday. The International Cricket Council announced the penalty on Saturday. Stokes also received one demerit point for a level one breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. He admitted an offence of "use of an audible obscenity during an international match" and accepted the sanction suggested by ICC match referee Andy Pycroft.

As it was Stokes' first offence in a 24-month period, he is still three points away from the minimum number of demerit points which would bring an automatic suspension.

Stokes had an angry exchange with a spectator after being dismissed during the first day's play and his words were captured on television.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes South Africa South Africa Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Ben Stokes Apologises For Abusive Clash With Fan After
Ben Stokes Apologises For Abusive Clash With Fan After 'Ed Sheeran' Jibe
3rd Test: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope Hundreds, Late Wickets Helps England Dominate Day 2
3rd Test: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope Hundreds, Late Wickets Helps England Dominate Day 2
South Africa vs England 3rd Test: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope Grab Advantage For England On Day 1
South Africa vs England 3rd Test: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope Grab Advantage For England On Day 1
Ben Stokes Named ICC Player Of The Year After Landmark 2019
Ben Stokes Named ICC Player Of The Year After Landmark 2019
Pitch, Ben Stokes And Brass Bands: South Africa vs England Talking Points
Pitch, Ben Stokes And Brass Bands: South Africa vs England Talking Points
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 New Zealand New Zealand 105
4 South Africa South Africa 102
5 England England 102
Last updated on: 24 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.