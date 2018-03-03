Steve Smith Goes Past 10,000 International Runs, Becomes 13th Australian To Do So

Steve Smith, who has a knack of breaking records and achieving milestones at will, crossed the 10,000-run mark in international cricket during the third day of the opening Test between South Africa and Australia. Ahead of the Test series, the Australian skipper had said that his team was looking to avenge it's 1-2 loss to South Africa in November 2016 at home and the right-handed batsman will be hoping to lead from the front to beat the Faf du Plessis-led team in their own backyard. By virtue of this milestone, Smith not only became the 13th Australian player to achieve this feat but also became only the third batsman out of the 80 that have scored 10,000 runs or more to have an average of over 50.