South Africa Vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada Verdict Sets Mark For Physical Contact On Field, Says Steve Smith

Updated: 21 March 2018 14:04 IST

Kagiso Rabada was allowed to continue for the rest of the series vs Australia after his two-match suspension was reversed.

Kagiso Rabada was handed a two-match suspension by match referee Jeff Crowe. © AFP

The South Africa versus Australia Test series has been played hard on the field and at times off the field too. Home fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was handed a two-match suspension by match referee Jeff Crowe after bumping into Australian skipper Steve Smith after dismissing him during the second Test at Port Elizabeth. The South Africans appealed the verdict and independent commissioner Mike Heron reversed the decision and cleared the fast bowler to play in the next two Tests.

Australia captain Steve Smith, speaking at Cape Town ahead of the third Test, was quoted as saying that there was now a 'line in the sand' with regard to on-field physical contact.

"I certainly think he (Rabada) bumped me a little bit harder than it actually looked on the footage," Smith was quoted by cricket.com.au as telling told reporters at Newlands.

"It didn't bother me too much. I guess the emotion after you get out you don't really .... He's won the battle.

"What's the point of over-celebrating? And getting in the face of a batter, you've already won the battle.

"But they've obviously decided what's deliberate contact and what's not and apparently it wasn't."

"The ICC have set the standard, haven't they?" Smith added. "There was clearly contact out in the middle. I certainly won't be telling my bowlers to go out there and after you take a wicket go and get in their space.

"I don't think that is on and part of the game. But the standard has been set," Smith was quoted as saying.

 

