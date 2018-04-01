South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test: Australia Captain Tim Paine Bats On Despite Broken Thumb

Tim Paine's first Test as captain will always be etched in his memory. The Australian was hit on his right thumb while standing up to the wickets to medium pacer Chadd Sayers during Day 2 of the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. The new Australian captain was in immense pain and was assisted by team's physiotherapist David Beakley. Despite suffering a hairline fracture, Paine resumed batting on Day 3.

In reply to South Africa's first innings total of 488 all out, Australia were bundled out for 221. Paine top scored for Australia with 62 off 96 balls before being caught by a diving Dean Elgar in the deep off Kagiso Rabada.

The fourth Test also saw Australian fast bowler Morne Morkel suffer a side strain. Morkel left the field after bowling two balls of his 13th over during the morning session.

Apart from Paine, Usman Khawaja (53) and Pat Cummins (50) chipped in with valuable runs for the visiting team.

FIFTY! A tremendous fighting knock from skipper Tim Paine to bring up his fourth Test half-century, this one with a hairline fracture in his right thumb

Paine, Australia's 46th Test captain, was handed the captaincy after Steve Smith was banned following his involvement in the ball tampering scandal during the third Test in Cape Town. Smith and David Warner were banned from cricket for 12 months.

Smith was charged with knowledge of a potential plan "to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball" but Warner was charged with developing the plan.

While Warner, who was the vice-captain of the Australian team, will not be considered ever for the leadership role of the national team, Smith and Cameron Bancroft would not be picked for captaincy until a minimum of 12 months after the end of their suspensions, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement.

Smith and Warner have also been ejected from this year's Indian Premier League, losing contracts worth up to $2 million each.