 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test: Australia Captain Tim Paine Bats On Despite Broken Thumb

Updated: 01 April 2018 18:07 IST

The new Australian captain Tim Paine was in immense pain and was assisted by team's physiotherapist David Beakley.

South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test: Australia Captain Tim Paine Bats On Despite Broken Thumb
Tim Paine top scored for Australia with 62 off 96 balls. © AFP

Tim Paine's first Test as captain will always be etched in his memory. The Australian was hit on his right thumb while standing up to the wickets to medium pacer Chadd Sayers during Day 2 of the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. The new Australian captain was in immense pain and was assisted by team's physiotherapist David Beakley. Despite suffering a hairline fracture, Paine resumed batting on Day 3.

In reply to South Africa's first innings total of 488 all out, Australia were bundled out for 221. Paine top scored for Australia with 62 off 96 balls before being caught by a diving Dean Elgar in the deep off Kagiso Rabada.

The fourth Test also saw Australian fast bowler Morne Morkel suffer a side strain. Morkel left the field after bowling two balls of his 13th over during the morning session.

Apart from Paine, Usman Khawaja (53) and Pat Cummins (50) chipped in with valuable runs for the visiting team.

Paine, Australia's 46th Test captain, was handed the captaincy after Steve Smith was banned following his involvement in the ball tampering scandal during the third Test in Cape Town. Smith and David Warner were banned from cricket for 12 months.

Smith was charged with knowledge of a potential plan "to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball" but Warner was charged with developing the plan.

While Warner, who was the vice-captain of the Australian team, will not be considered ever for the leadership role of the national team, Smith and Cameron Bancroft would not be picked for captaincy until a minimum of 12 months after the end of their suspensions, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement.

Smith and Warner have also been ejected from this year's Indian Premier League, losing contracts worth up to $2 million each.

All three players will also be required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket.

Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Tim Paine Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Paine top scored for Australia with 62 off 96 balls
  • Despite suffering a hairline fracture, Paine resumed batting on Day 3
  • Usman Khawaja scored 53 runs
Related Articles
Watch: Dean Elgar
Watch: Dean Elgar's Gravity-Defying Catch To Dismiss Tim Paine That Sent Twitter In Hysterics
South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Australia New Boys Flop As South Africa Turn The Screw
South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Australia New Boys Flop As South Africa Turn The Screw
South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1: Century-Making Aiden Markram Piles On Misery For Embattled Australia
South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1: Century-Making Aiden Markram Piles On Misery For Embattled Australia
South Africa vs Australia Highlights, 4th Test Day 1: Aiden Markram Ton Takes Hosts To 313/6 At Stumps vs Australia
South Africa vs Australia Highlights, 4th Test Day 1: Aiden Markram Ton Takes Hosts To 313/6 At Stumps vs Australia
South Africa vs Australia: Bruised Aussies Look To Regroup In House Of Paine
South Africa vs Australia: Bruised Aussies Look To Regroup In House Of Paine
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 28 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.