South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test: Cricket Australia Probe David Warner, Quinton de Kock Altercation

Updated: 05 March 2018 13:46 IST

A video of Australian vice-captain David Warner engaged in a heated argument with South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has gone viral.

Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after taking a throw from David Warner to run out AB de Villiers. © AFP

Cricket Australia on Monday said that it was probing a heated exchange between Australia's David Warner and South Africa's Quinton de Kock in a stairwell during the first Test in Kingsmead, Durban. A video footage of the clash, which has emerged, shows Warner pointing and directing a verbal barrage at wicketkeeper de Kock before he was restrained and pulled away by his teammates. The incident reportedly took place as the players were returning to their dressing rooms at tea on day four of the opening Test.

"CA (Cricket Australia) is aware of reports of an incident between players in Durban," a Cricket Australia spokesman said in a statement.

"CA is working to establish the facts of what has occurred and will not be commenting further until that has been done."

The Australians had earlier been criticised for their animated celebration of the dramatic run-out of star batsman AB de Villiers.

De Villiers was run out for a duck after being involved in a mix-up with opening batsman Aiden Markram, with Warner playing a key fielding role in securing the crucial wicket.

The vice-captain then led ecstatic celebrations with his teammates as Nathan Lyon, who had knocked off the bails, dropped the ball towards a sprawled de Villiers as he ran over to join them.

The Australians' behaviour was slammed by former South African captain Graeme Smith, who told Cricket Australia's cricket.com.au website in Durban that Lyon as an experienced cricketer would "probably say (his action) was unnecessary himself".

"We've got used to Davey (Warner) over the years. I think the less interest you take in him the better," Smith added.

"He can be a bit of a fool at times. It's best just to let him be."

Australia finished the fourth day one wicket short of victory with South Africa on 293 for nine, needing 417 to win, when bad light ended play at Kingsmead.

(With AFP inputs)

