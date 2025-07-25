Jorich Van Schalkwyk, the 18-year-old opener for South Africa Under-19, has made history by being the first batter to slam a double-century in men's Youth ODIs. In the tri-series opener in Harare on Friday, Van Schalkwyk hit 215 runs off 153 balls against Zimbabwe's Under-19 team. In his 153-ball innings, Van Schalkwyk struck 19 fours and six sixes to help South Africa score 385 in the first innings. On his way there, he surpassed Hasitha Boyagoda's 2018 record of 191 runs for Sri Lanka's Under-19 team. Zimbabwe Under-19 responded to the total by collapsing for 107.

Before him, the highest score by any batter in youth ODIs was 191 by Hasitha Boyagoda of Sri Lanka against Kenya in 2018.

In his last outing, Van Schalkwyk had broken the previous South Africa Under-19 record for highest individual score by hitting an unbeaten 164 against Bangladesh Under-19 earlier in the week.

On Friday, he spent 212 minutes and 46.2 overs at the crease during his record performance. Tatenda Chimugoro was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as he grabbed six wickets in this eight-over spell and gave away 62 runs at an economy of 7.91.

Van Schalkwyk was awarded player of the match for his brilliance with the bat.

