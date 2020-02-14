 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

South Africa Tour Of Pakistan Postponed Due To Heavy Workload

Updated: 14 February 2020 23:08 IST

CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul said the postponement had nothing to do with security issues and the tour of Pakistan is very much part of South Africa's plans.

South Africa Tour Of Pakistan Postponed Due To Heavy Workload
South Africa are currently playing a T20I series against England. © AFP

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have agreed to postpone the planned tour by the Proteas to Pakistan for a series of T20 International matches. "This has purely been done because of the heavy workload and international schedule our players are facing in the immediate future," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul. "I have assured my counterpart at the PCB, Wasim Khan, that the tour remains very much on our international schedule."

"I would also like to stress that security was not an issue in asking the PCB for this postponement. We will now work together to find an appropriate window in the international cricket calendar," concluded Faul.

South Africa are currently playing England in a T20I series. Five days after the last match of the series, they host Australia for three ODIs and T20Is each after which the team travel to India for a three-match ODI series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • South Africa and Pakistan agreed to postpone the planned T20I series
  • The tour was postponed due to heavy players' workload
  • Security was not an issue, CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul said
Related Articles
Vernon Philander Reveals Chaos In Cricket South Africa Prompted Retirement
Vernon Philander Reveals Chaos In Cricket South Africa Prompted Retirement
Ricky Ponting Believes This Was The Reason Behind Sandpaper Gate Fiasco
Ricky Ponting Believes This Was The Reason Behind Sandpaper Gate Fiasco
South Africa vs England: Lungi Ngidi Stars As South Africa Beat England By One Run In T20I Thriller
South Africa vs England: Lungi Ngidi Stars As South Africa Beat England By One Run In T20I Thriller
South Africa vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out Of South Africa Series Due To Elbow Injury
South Africa vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out Of South Africa Series Due To Elbow Injury
"Cant See Myself Doing Anything Else": Dale Steyn Focused On T20 World Cup
"Can't See Myself Doing Anything Else": Dale Steyn Focused On T20 World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 13 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.