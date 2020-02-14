South Africa Tour Of Pakistan Postponed Due To Heavy Workload

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have agreed to postpone the planned tour by the Proteas to Pakistan for a series of T20 International matches. "This has purely been done because of the heavy workload and international schedule our players are facing in the immediate future," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul. "I have assured my counterpart at the PCB, Wasim Khan, that the tour remains very much on our international schedule."

"I would also like to stress that security was not an issue in asking the PCB for this postponement. We will now work together to find an appropriate window in the international cricket calendar," concluded Faul.

South Africa are currently playing England in a T20I series. Five days after the last match of the series, they host Australia for three ODIs and T20Is each after which the team travel to India for a three-match ODI series.