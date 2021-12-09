Ishan Kishan missed out on a hundred but played a vital part, helping India A secure the first-innings lead before South Africa A put on a solid show with the bat in the second innings to end Day 3 of the third four-day game at 196/1 in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Sarel Erwee remained unbeaten on 85 while Zubayr Hamza scored 78* before the close of play while Navdeep Saini scalped a wicket for India A.

After securing an eight-run lead, Saini gave India A their maiden breakthrough of the day with the ball, dismissing Pieter Malan. However, Erwee and Hamza stayed put and added 153 runs together.

Earlier, India A, who resumed the day's play at the overnight score of 229/6, added 47 runs more to their total. While Ishan got out on 91, Saini scored a quickfire 27 off 22 balls, hitting 5 fours and a six.

Promoted

Brief Scores: South Africa A 268 all out and 196/1 (Sarel Erwee 85*, Zubayr Hamza 78*; Navdeep Saini 1/49) lead India A 276 all out (Ishan Kishan 91, Hanuma Vihari 63; Lutho Sipamla 5/99) by 188 runs.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)