Ignored India pacer Mohammed Shami continues to showcase his immense talent for Bengal in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shami, who last played for India during the victorious Champions Trophy campaign, has picked up 12 wickets in six matches, including a four-wicket haul. Despite such impressive stats, Shami has been overlooked by the selectors for a spot in the Indian team. Recently, former India captain Sourav Ganguly came out in support of the pacer and praised his skills.

Ganguly stated that, as far as fitness is concerned, Shami is absolutely fit to play for India again in all three formats.

"I hope the selectors are watching Shami's performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I hope there is proper communication between the selectors and Shami. If you ask me in terms of fitness and skills, I really don't see any reason why he can't keep playing Test matches, One-Day cricket, and T20Is for India because his skill is enormous," said Ganguly.

"Mohammad Shami is fit. I don't see any reason why he can't keep playing for India."



But why is there such a communication gap between BCCI and players?



Former Indian captain Ganguly sent a clear message that Shami should be brought back into the team. Say hi to Ajit Agarkar! pic.twitter.com/21LeTHemp0 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) December 7, 2025

Earlier, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also slammed the team management for Shami's omission, adding that the management is constantly ignoring good bowlers.

"Where is Shami? I don't know why Shami is not playing. I get it, you have Prasidh, he is a good bowler, but he still has a lot to learn. You had good bowlers, and you have slowly sidelined them. With Bumrah, this is a different bowling attack, and without Bumrah, it is an entirely different attack altogether. We have to learn the art of winning games without Jasprit Bumrah," said Harbhajan.

The 45-year-old feels India don't have enough match-winners with the ball in white-ball cricket and called it a huge area of concern.

"In England, without Bumrah, Siraj was unbelievable, fantastic. India won all the Tests where Bumrah did not feature. But, in shorter formats, we need to find people who can win you games, whether it be fast bowling or spin. Find spinners who can come in and take wickets. There is Kuldeep, but what about the rest?" he added.