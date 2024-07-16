After parting ways with two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting, IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) are reportedly preparing to sign two former World Cup winners as part of their coaching and support staff. Delhi Capitals parted ways with Ponting after seven years. Ahead of IPL 2025, franchises will need to revamp their teams with a mega auction on the cards. However, sources close to the franchise have revealed that Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly is unlikely to be appointed as coach, and that they are in the hunt for someone who "follows the circuit aggressively".

The Delhi Capitals are one of the few franchises who have never won an IPL title; their best finish being runners-up in 2020. Reportedly, DC are in the hunt for someone similar to Gautam Gambhir to take charge.

"Ganguly already has a lot of things on his plate - planning multiple things for the franchise as the Director of Cricket. The team needs a very hands-on coach who follows the circuit very aggressively. Like Gautam Gambhir does. It's no surprise that he has been so successful as a mentor," a source who wished to maintain anonymity told News 18.

"The management doesn't want a stop-gap arrangement for the head coach position as it's the season right after the mega auction as the new cycle gets underway," added the source.

Reportedly, a meeting between the higher-ups at DC will take place after the ongoing season of Major League Cricket in the USA comes to a close.

Since reaching the final in 2020, the Capitals have failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs. The team finished 6th in IPL 2024 among 10 teams.

Three Delhi Capitals players starred for Team India in their victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign: Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. All three are contenders to be retained by DC ahead of the mega auction, along with Australia hotshot Jake Fraser-McGurk.