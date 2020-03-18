 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Sourav Ganguly Says "Can't Remember When I Was Free Last"

Updated: 18 March 2020 23:21 IST

The BCCI has asked its employees to work from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has also impacted India with over 150 cases detected in the country.

Sourav Ganguly Says "Cant Remember When I Was Free Last"
Sourav Ganguly has got a rare "free" day. © AFP

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office closed and employees asked to work from home in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, its president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has got a rare "free" day. "Amids all the corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can't remember when I did last .." Ganguly said in an Instagram post with a selfie.

The BCCI has asked its employees to work from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has also impacted India with over 150 cases detected in the country.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has also followed BCCI's footsteps and have closed their offices till Saturday.

Ganguly, who was CAB President before taking over the BCCI job, has a room to work at the CAB office.

Ganguly has recently said the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a truncated affair.

The season was due to start on March 29, but has since been deferred to April 15 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"If it happens, it has to be truncated because if it starts on April 15, then anyway 15 days are gone. How truncated, how many games, I can't tell at the moment," he told reporters after meeting officials from IPL franchises.

Ganguly said that even a call on whether to play the matches behind closed doors can be considered only after April 15 and that it is "too premature" to consider back-up plans in case the season cannot be held even after that date. "Allow us a week and then we will figure out how things go around in the world and decide," he said.

"We will reassess the situation every week. We will (coordinate) with the (authorities) and work around."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The BCCI has asked its employees to work from home
  • Ganguly was CAB President before taking over the BCCI job
  • Ganguly recently said IPL 2020 will be a truncated affair
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Shares First Look Of State Of The Art New Indoor Cricket Facility At CAB. See Pictures
Sourav Ganguly Shares First Look Of 'State Of The Art' New Indoor Cricket Facility At CAB. See Pictures
If IPL Happens, It Will Be A Shortened Tournament: Sourav Ganguly
If IPL Happens, It Will Be A Shortened Tournament: Sourav Ganguly
Shane Warne Asked If BCCI Was Postponing IPL, Twitter Came Up With These Gems
Shane Warne Asked If BCCI Was Postponing IPL, Twitter Came Up With These Gems
First Priority Is Safety, Says Sourav Ganguly After IPLs Suspension
First Priority Is Safety, Says Sourav Ganguly After IPL's Suspension
INDW vs AUSW: Sourav Ganguly Wishes Indian Womens Cricket Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final
INDW vs AUSW: Sourav Ganguly Wishes Indian Women's Cricket Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.