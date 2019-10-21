The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President-elect Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accepted the invitation sent to her to come and witness the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the historic Eden Gardens from November 22 to 26. IANS had reported on Thursday that if all goes as per plan, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart would be invited to be a part of the opening day of the second game of the series. Ganguly has now added that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be invited for the game.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has confirmed she will come. We will now send the invitation to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It will be for the first day of the second Test," Ganguly said at the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Bangladesh had played their first Test against India and the former skipper further revealed that he will invite players from both those teams for the game and a felicitation will be done at the end of play on the opening day of the Test.

"We will write to the Bangladesh board now to also invite the Bangladesh players of their first Test match who played against India. I will write as BCCI President after I get elected to the players of that team (Indian as well). We will do a felicitation at the end of the first day's play," he said.

BCCI President-elect Ganguly is set to be in Mumbai on October 24 when the national selectors pick the squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh. Asked if he would speak to Virat Kohli as the skipper has opted out of the T20I series, the former India skipper said he would speak to current captain like a BCCI President talks to the skipper of the Indian team.

"I will meet him on 24th. I will talk to him like a BCCI president talks to the captain. He is the captain, he can take the call," he said.

Ganguly said he is very happy with the way Rohit Sharma is playing as a Test opener, also hailing the comeback of Umesh Yadav in the ongoing South Africa series. "I am very happy for Rohit. I don't need to say that he is a top batsman. We all know what he can do," Ganguly told reporters at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) premises.

Rohit is currently the top-scorer in the three-test series with 529 runs, hitting a record number of 19 sixes.