BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who reached Mumbai on Monday evening, had a lot of meetings with the stakeholders of the national cricket body in New Delhi, last week. The former India captain was keen to continue as BCCI President but he was told that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the Board president. "Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," the BCCI source said.

Arun Singh Dhumal, who is currently the treasurer, is likely to become IPL chairman. In case of Dhumal, the decision makers waited for Ganguly to take a call on IPL chairmanship and once he refused, they promoted the Himachal man, who has been known to be one of the most efficient men in last BCCI cabinet.

With Ganguly moving out of the picture, the East representation was always going to be Assam CM Biswa Sarma's call as he played a key role even last time.

The names of members in the BCCI Apex Council and IPL Governing Council will be known when the final list will be published in a few days.

India's 1983 World Cup winning hero Roger Binny is likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI President when the Board will hold its AGM on October 18, sources in the cricket body said on Tuesday.

After hectic parleys and back-channel discussions in the past one week, it was decided that the 67-year-old from Bengaluru would be the 36th Board president, one of the sources familiar with the development, said.

Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is likely to continue as BCCI Secretary for his second consecutive term. Shah is also expected to replace Ganguly as India's representative at the all powerful ICC Board.

"An influential minister in the central government played a key role in deciding the positions in the Board set up," a BCCI source told PTI.

Binny, though, is a surprise choice to head the BCCI. However, hints were dropped that his name will crop up for some position when Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) named him as its representative at BCCI AGM instead of secretary Santosh Menon.

