Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed batter Abhimanyu Easwaran to make his Test debut sooner rather than later. The Bengal captain has continued to play the role of a benchwarmer since getting his first call-up in the national side in 2021-22. Despite both Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair struggling at no. 3, Easwaran was ignored by the team management during the recently-concluded five match Test series against England. Speaking at an event in Kolkata, the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Ganguly feels Easwaran can solidify his position at no. 3 once he gets his much-awaited debut in the whites.

"He has age on his side. I still believe he will get his chance," said Gaunguly, as quoted by the Times of India.

"I feel batters like Yashasvi (Jaiswal), KL Rahul, (Shubman) Gill, (Rishabh) Pant, (Ravindra) Jadeja have all got runs. It's only the No. 3 slot that looked a bit fragile. Maybe Easwaran will be tried out there," he added.

Since Easwaran's maiden call-up, a total of 15 players have gone on to make their debuts but not him.

His father Ranganathan Easwaran recently lashed out over the repeated omissions that his son is facing. Abhimanyu Easwaran has played 103 first-class matches scoring 7841 runs at an average of 48.70.

"Gautam Gambhir, when he spoke to my son, he assured him see you you're doing the right kind of things you'll get your turn you'll get a long run. 'I'm not the one who will push you out after one or two matches. I'll give you a long rope.' That's what my son communicated to me. The entire coaching team assured him that he'll get his due, he'll get his long run. That's the best I can say. My son is waiting for 4 years, He's put in 23 years of hard work," Ranganathan said in an interview on Vickey Lalwani's YouTube channel.

"He should have played one down. There is no question. There are not second thoughts about it. No ill feelings for Sai Sudharsan. Where does he fit in? 0, 30, 61, 0 (Sai Sudharsan's score in Leeds and Manchester Tests). They could have tried Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu has played about 30% of his matches at Eden Gardens, which a green track and he's got experience of playing on green tracks and the record suggest Abhimanyu is a player who holds the innings for a long time. Records speak," Abhimanyu Easwaran's father said.