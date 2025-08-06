Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants the national selectors to recall Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar to the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Mukesh, who last played for India during a T20I against Zimbabwe last year, has played three Tests, six ODIs and 17 T20Is, taking a combined 32 wicket across competitions. Speaking to India Today, Ganguly suggested that Mukesh is well-suited to bowl across all three formats and deserves more opportunities.

"Mukesh should definitely play. In these conditions, he's an excellent fast bowler. He consistently takes wickets in domestic cricket and deserves a chance," said Ganguly.

“Since there's no Test cricket at the moment, let's see if he gets picked for the T20s or the Asia Cup. He's a bowler who can perform across all formats. His time will come—just needs to be patient,” Ganguly added.

Mukesh, who was not part of the team for the just-concluded five-match Test series against England, shared a cryptic post on social media ahead of the 1st match in Leeds.

Mukesh took to Instagram and wrote: "Karma bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always get payback."

In the lead up to the series, Mukesh played the first unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury, where he took three wickets. However, he was dropped from the team for the second game in Northampton. He also played no part in the intra-squad practice match at Kent in June.

Last week, Mukesh was named in the East Zone 15-member squad for the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy.

Ishan Kishan was named captain of the 15-member squad, which also includes Indian seamer Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Riyan Parag. Abhimanyu Easwaran, part of India's Test squad in England, was named vice-captain.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored the quickest century in Youth ODIs during India Under-19's tour to England last month, was one of the six standbys.

The Duleep Trophy was last played in the zonal format in 2023-24, when South Zone won the tournament. East Zone will play the domestic season's opening game against North Zone from August 28 at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

(With ANI Inputs)