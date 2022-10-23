Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who had earlier announced that he will be contesting the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) polls, has now decided to not contest the polls for the CAB president's post. Instead, Sourav's elder brother Snehasish is set to be the new CAB president. Ganguly, whose tenure as BCCI president came to an end recently, had been the CAB president for four years between 2015 to 2019 before coming to the apex body.

"I had said that I would contest only if there's election. There's not going to be any election, so it will be uncontested," Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens after he chose not to file his papers for the president's post on the last date of nomination.

"Had I been there, it would have meant two or more people would not get any posts. So, I've moved aside. I would have been elected uncontested, but I don't think it's right. Others would not have got the opportunity to work for this association. They will be working for these three years now and we will see after that."

Asked about his next innings, he said: "Let's see. I'm free of responsibilities for some time now and I'm happy about it. I've no rival in CAB, everyone is my friend here. There are new and experienced people here to run the show. I'll also be around and they will get me at times," he added before leaving the Eden.

Ganguly was expected to file his nomination on Saturday but he told reporters the situation would be clear by Sunday. When asked about when he would file his nomination, he said, "Let's wait till tomorrow, everything will be clear." When the deadline for nominations passed today, it became clear he was not contesting.

There was expectation that Sourav might go to the International Cricket Council (ICC) after his BCCI tenure ended, but he was not picked for that role.

With PTI inputs