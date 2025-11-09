Perth Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine was left stunned after a bizarre dismissal during the Women's Big Bash League encounter against Sydney Sixers on Sunday. During the eighth over of the Scorchers innings, the star New Zealand cricketer stepped out of the crease to attack a delivery from Ashleigh Gardner. However, Devine missed the ball completely and even the wicket-keeper Emma Manix-Greeves could not collect it properly. The ball bounced out of Greeves' gloves onto the stumps with the batter out of her crease. But, the controversy came from the fact that the wicket-keeper instinctively moved her gloves forward and it looked like they ended up disturbing the bails. The on-field umpires went for a review and the third umpire decided to rule in Sydney Sixers' favour.

Now this is interesting.



Sophie Devine could not believe she was given out at the WACA Ground, but the Scorchers skipper had to go. #WBBL11 pic.twitter.com/C81NwpJ68J — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 9, 2025

The third umpire ruled that the stumps lit up moments before the wicket-keeper's gloves made any contact - a decision that left the batter as well as the crowd surprised.

Devine did not walk out of the pitch after the dismissal as she stayed rooted to her spot but after some time, the veteran star slowly walked back to the dressing room.

Coming to the match, Perth Scorchers won the toss and opted to bat. They were dismissed for just 109 with Gardner taking five wickets. In response, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Dunkley stitched together a brilliant 112-run partnership to guide their team to a 10-wicket win.