Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad recently summed up the Rohit Sharma-led side bitter-sweet 2023 in international cricket. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prasad pointed out how India dominated other team during the recently concluded World Cup on home soil, but fell on the final hurdle, losing the final to Australia. Prasad also rued India's defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to the same opponents. It's been more than a decade since India last won an ICC trophy, and a fan asked Prasad whether the Indian team is the "new chokers of world cricket".

While highlighting India's back-to-back Test series wins in Australia, Prasad refused to give the team the "chokers" tag. However, with India's ICC title drought extending for a further year, Prasad feels there is something wrong with Indian cricket.

"Sir Do You also Think That Team India Has become New CHOKERS of World Cricket ?? as we have Just Lost 10th Consecutive ICC Knockout in last 10 Years," the fan asked Prasad.

Prasad replied, saying: "Chokers not, we have won 2 Test series against Australia in Australia, the last one in 2020-21 after 36 all ou, I consider as one of India's greatest especially with more than half first choice players missing. But there is certainly something not right about not winning any major tournament in 11 years."

Chokers not, we have won 2 Test series against Australia in Australia, the last one in 2020-21 after 36 all ou, I consider as one of India's greatest especially with more than half first choice players missing. But there is certainly something not right about not winning any... https://t.co/ZY3HY3ODE7 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 31, 2023

India last won a major ICC tournament back in 2013 - the ICC Champions Trophy. In 2023, Rohit and his men reached the final of ICC Cricket World Cup at home.

They reached the finals of the 2019-21 and 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship, but have failed to win any of these tournaments.

Advertisement

They also lost the 2017 Champions Trophy final to Pakistan.