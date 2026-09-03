Pakistan cricket has grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent days, after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked seven players and the coaching staff from their ongoing Test tour of England. The move has been slammed by experts and fans alike, with legendary Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja and the team's former coach Mickey Arthur among the critics. Amidst the criticism, Pakistan spinner Usama Mir has taken a subtle jibe regarding the decline of cricket in the country, stating that no one has noticed the real culprit.

"Amazing how someone managed to destroy the entire system, and nobody even noticed," Mir wrote in a post on X.

Mir then used a common local phrase to sum up his thoughts.

"Ab pachhtaye kya, jab chidiya chug gayin khet (No use crying over spilt milk now, the birds have already eaten the crops)," he wrote.

However, Mir did not mention any particular person in his cryptic post, and did not clarify who he is referring to.

Amazing how someone managed to destroy the entire system, and nobody even noticed

— Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) September 2, 2026

A leg-spinner, Mir has played 12 ODIs and five T20Is for Pakistan during his international career. His last appearance came more than two years ago, in January 2024.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has questioned the latest sweeping changes made during the ongoing England Test tour and said the move reflects a "familiar cycle of internal chaos and differences of opinion" rather than being driven by performance.

"The recent decision by the authorities to recall players and coaching staff from the ongoing tour does not appear to be only performance related," Yousuf wrote on social media.

"After all, we are not sending legends like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, or Saeed Anwar as replacements. Instead, this move reflects the familiar cycle of internal chaos, differences of opinion, and controversies that have long haunted Pakistan cricket," he added.

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