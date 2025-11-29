Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni has often spoken about marriage and his funny anecdotes about his own married life with wife Sakshi often leave the audience in splits. In a video going viral on social media recently, Dhoni was once seen delivering a speech during a wedding. The legendary wicket-keeper batter stood beside the bride and groom on the stage and he had some advice for both of them. "Marriage is a very good thing. You were in a hurry to do it. Some people like to play with fire. Utkarsh (the groom) is one of them," Dhoni said in the video as the people present broke into laughter. It is, however, not known if the video is new or old.

"He also has a misunderstanding. But my answer is the same as before - "Yeh mat sochna ke meri wali alag hai (Never think that my wife is different)."

Captain cool turning into Husband Schoolpic.twitter.com/tt7nD0I9Uf — Professor Sahab (@ProfesorSahab) November 27, 2025

"The situation is the same for all the husbands who are present here... It hardly matters whether you have won the World Cup or not."

Dhoni then turned to the bride and said - "If the husband is angry, do not say anything. They will eventually cool down in 5 minutes. We know our power. All the very best and congratulations."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is back in India for the ODI series against South Africa, and the first thing he did was visit MS Dhoni's residence. Rishabh Pant was reportedly also part of the dinner gathering at Dhoni's residence.

After losing the two-Test series to the Proteas, the Indian cricket team will be hoping for redemption. Rohit Sharma and Kohli are back in the squad for the ODIs.

As the countdown for Sunday's residence begins, Dhoni was later seen driving Kohli out for a drive after the dinner gathering. Videos of the visit have gone viral. Star Sports captioned the meeting: "Reunion of the year."