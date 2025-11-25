Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal hit an unexpected roadblock after the cricketer's father suffered a minor heart attack, prompting the festivities to be paused. While an update on the rescheduled wedding ceremony is yet to be shared by the families of the bride and the groom, it was said that Smriti decided against going ahead with the wedding ceremony until her father fully recovers. But Palash's mother had revealed that it was her son who asked for the festivities to be paused first.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Palash's mother Amita Muchhal revealed that her son and Smriti's dad are very close to each other. Hence, as soon as Smriti's father was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, Palash decided against going ahead with pheras and other customs.

"Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai... Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain. Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se phele Palash ne decision liya ke usko abhi phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate (Palash is extremely attached to Smriti's father... The two of them are even closer than Smriti is with him. When he fell ill, it was Palash, before Smriti, who decided that they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better)," she said.

After Smriti's father Shrinivas Mandhana was admitted to a hospital for displaying heart attack-like symptoms, Palash also visited a hospital in Sangli over complaints of viral infection and increased acidity. Though the hospital visit ended shortly, it was reported on Tuesday that Palash has now been shifted to a hospital in Mumbai for further treatment of the health issues he has encountered.

In what seemed like an unexpected turn of events, Smriti has deleted all of the wedding-related posts she had shared on her social media accounts, leaving the cricket world baffled. A similar decision was seemingly taken by Jemimah Rodrigues and some of Smriti's other teammates, who were part of the pre-wedding festivities.