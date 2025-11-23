Indian women's cricket team star batter Smriti Mandhana's wedding to music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has been indefinitely postponed after her father suffered a heart attack on Sunday. Tuhin Mishra, Mandhana's business manager, said that her father, Srinivas Mandhana, did not feel well during breakfast and rushed to the hospital from the Mandhana Farm House in Samdol, Sangli. Mishra said that he is currently under observation in the hospital and the doctor have said that he will be released only when he recovers completely. He added that Mandhana is extremely close to her father and in light on his health complications, the cricketer took the decision to postpone the wedding ceremony.

"Smriti Mandhana's father Srinivas Mandhana did not feel well while he was having breakfast today. We waited for a bit as we thought it will be normal after some time. But the situation got worse. We decided to not take any risk and we quickly called for the ambulance. He was taken to the hospital and is currently under observation. As you know, Smriti is very close to her father. So, she has decided that until he gets better, the marriage has been indefinitely postponed," he said.

"The doctors have said that he will have to stay under observation. He will have to stay at the hospital till he recovers completely. We are all in shock and we hope that he recovers quickly," he added.

The couple and their families have requested privacy as they focus on the health and recovery of Srinivas Mandhana.

Smriti and Palash were expected to get married on November 23 in front of close family members and fans in Sangli, Maharashtra. Many members of the Women's World Cup-winning Indian cricket team were with Smriti during the wedding celebrations.

Over the last few days, several videos and pictures of the couple's Bollywood-like pre-wedding festivities were shared on social media. However, the couple took the decision to postpone the event in light of the emergency.