Indian star cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's high-profile wedding on November 23 was postponed after the World Cup-winning player's father fell ill on the day of the ceremony. Smriti's father, Srinivas, had to be admitted to a hospital in Sangli (the cricketer's hometown). Even Muchhal was admitted to a hospital. Both were later discharged, but the two families are yet to announce the rescheduled wedding date. What intrigued social media users was that Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account after the postponement, though some casual photos of her with Palash still remain.

On Tuesday, social media went abuzz with a new wedding date - December 7 - for the duo. There was no official announcement, just a rumour. However, the news is not true. "I have no idea about these rumours. As of now, it (the wedding) is still postponed," Smriti's brother Shravan Mandhana told HT, dismissing the speculation.

Palash's mother, Amita, is hopeful the wedding will take place soon.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Amita admitted that both Smriti and Palash are in pain over what happened on the day of the wedding. She had even planned a special welcome for Smriti after the Indian women's cricket team star's marriage to Palash was completed.

Though unforeseen circumstances have forced the two families to postpone the pending rituals, Amita is confident that the wedding will happen soon. "Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain... Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome... Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi."

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared a heartfelt message for Indian women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues after she decided to opt out of the ongoing season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to be with her close friend and teammate Smriti Mandhana during this tough phase.

Shetty highlighted the gesture on social media, calling it the purest form of friendship. "Bumped into this article first thing in the morning and my heart felt full. Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti's side. No big statements, just quiet solidarity. This is what real teammates do. Simple. Straight. Genuine," Shetty wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing a newspaper clipping as well.