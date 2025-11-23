Indian cricket star and World Cup winner Smriti Mandhana is set to marry music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal today in an intimate ceremony. Steering a little away from the trend, it has been reported that the wedding will be an afternoon affair, culminating a joyous week of pre-wedding festivities that saw Smriti's fans see a side of her that remained hidden behind her shy avatar until now. The couple, who have been in a long-term relationship, are set to exchange vows in Sangli, Maharashtra, Mandhana's hometown, on November 23, 2025.

The wedding, which follows Mandhana's historic role in India's recent Women's World Cup victory, is all set to be a private affair, with only close friends and family members set to attend the ceremony.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's Love Story

The romance between Mandhana and Muchhal reportedly began in 2019. The two met through mutual friends within Mumbai's creative circles, and a strong connection quickly formed between them. Despite the high-profile nature of their respective careers, with Smriti being a leading figure in Indian cricket and Palash an established figure in Bollywood music, they chose to nurture their relationship quietly, keeping it away from the media spotlight for a number of years as they built a solid foundation.

This period of quiet dedication allowed both to focus intently on their professional pursuits. It wasn't until July 2024, marking their five-year anniversary, that the couple officially acknowledged their relationship publicly through a simple yet heartfelt social media post. This move signalled the start of a new phase for them, integrating their private life with their public personas. Their love story is notable for the profound support they offer each other, exemplified by Palash's grand gesture following Smriti's monumental victory in the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup.

The relationship culminated in a deeply public and personal proposal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Palash led a blindfolded Smriti onto the very pitch where she had just led India to victory, kneeling to propose with a ring. This moment beautifully blended Smriti's professional success with her personal commitment. Adding another layer of depth to their bond, Palash famously got a tattoo of Smriti's initials and jersey number, 'SM18', on his forearm, a permanent testament to his love and admiration.