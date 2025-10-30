Indian women's team batter Smriti Mandhana is set to tie the knot with music composer-director Palash Muchhal in November, according to a report. Mandhana, who is currently taking part in the 2025 Women's World Cup with the Indian team, reportedly started dating Palash in 2019. The two, however, only confirmed their relationship last year with an Instagram post. It was Palash who took to Instagram to share a few pictures with the Indian women's T20I team captain, with nothing but the number 5 and a heart in the caption. According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), Smriti and Palash's wedding will take place on November 20.

"Sources reveal that the wedding celebrations will kick off on November 20. The wedding will take place in Sangli, Maharashtra, which happens to be Smriti's hometown," the report said.

Who Is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal is a 30-year-old music composer and filmmaker, who is dating 29-year-old Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Palash's elder sister Palak Muchhal is a Bollywood singer who has lent her voice to songs in various films for top actors, including the likes of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. He has also acted in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey' in a lead role alongside Abhishekh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Palash is said to have done more than 40 music videos for T-Series, Zee Music Company, & Pal Music. He also directed a webseries called 'Rickshaw' and is also directing a film called 'Ardh' starring Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik.

Mandhana, on the other hand, is the most expensive player in Women's Premier League history. She was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Women's team) in the auction for Rs 3.40 crore.